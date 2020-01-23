West Adult Basic Education seeks volunteers as tutors, teacher or program support assistants in English, GED, citizenship, reading and writing, computer or employment skills and math.
Volunteers are needed at the Maple Plain and Plymouth locations. Literacy volunteers must be dependable, patient, respectful, strong communicators with excellent interpersonal skills. Volunteers will be trained through a pre-service workshop and are expected to commit to one to three hours weekly for six months.
West Adult Basic Education is a free program that helps adults age 17 years and older who are not enrolled in high school and is supported by the Minnesota Literacy Council.
To learn more, visit westabe.org/volunteers.
