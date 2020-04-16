Eric Wessels, an Eden Prairie resident, chiropractic physician, small business owner and volunteer athletic trainer, has announced his candidacy for Minnesota House District 48A.

“I am running to continue a legacy of family service to our country that spans three generations. I believe the status quo won’t maintain the excellence we have achieved, deserve and expect from our community and our education system. We must strive to challenge leadership to find new avenues that move us all forward and not focus energies and resources on only certain demographics,” Wessels said in his candidacy announcement.

He grew up in Onalaska, Wisconsin, and graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He then earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Bloomington. He played two seasons of American football in the German Bundesliga. He is the founder and owner of Sport & Spine Chiropractic in Minneapolis.

“In Minnesota, we enjoy a standard of living that is the envy of many states and statistically we are in the top ten in many categories. Unfortunately, those rankings include our level of taxation. This is something Minnesotans, should demand of their legislators to aggressively lower. This can be accomplished by tax revision and or/ elimination married to better fiscal stewardship,” according to his statement.

