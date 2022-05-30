St. Louis Park-based Wellbeats Inc., a provider of on-demand, virtual wellbeing content, has announced today that President and CEO Jason Von Bank has been selected as a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Heartland Award.
Von Bank was chosen by a panel of independent judges based on criteria that included entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
“Health and well-being have become a global priority, and a growing number of employers are offering comprehensive benefits programs that support workplace well-being,” said Von Bank in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the work our team has done to help employers build and sustain employee engagement in wellness benefits, especially during the pandemic and the evolving workplace dynamic. It’s an honor to be recognized as a finalist for this preeminent business awards for entrepreneurs and high-growth companies, and I look forward to further sharing the Wellbeats success story.”
Regional award winners will be announced Thursday, June 9, at The Fillmore Minneapolis. Those winners will advance to be considered by a national independent judging panel, with national awards being presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner will advance to compete for the Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June 2023.
Von Bank joined Wellbeats in 2015 and led a transformation of the company from a provider of video kiosks for fitness centers to a content and software-as-a-service provider. In 2018, Wellbeats introduced on-demand, virtual wellness to the employer market. Wellbeats currently serves more than 2.4 million users in more than 90 countries through employer-sponsored benefits programs. The company was recently acquired for $92.5 million by mental health and wellbeing platform LifeSpeak. Von Bank, who also serves as chief operating officer for LifeSpeak.
