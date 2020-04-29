Alec Weissman, a 2014 Hopkins High School graduate, was recognized by the American Institute of CPAs as a winner of the 2019 Elijah Watt Sells Award.
This award was granted to 133 of 75,000 candidates and requires that recipients obtain a cumulative average score above 95.50 across all four sections of the Uniform CPA Examination, pass all four sections on their first attempt and have completed testing in 2019.
Sells, one of the first CPAs in the U.S., was active in the establishment of the institute and played a key role in advancing professional education within the profession.
Weissman attended Glen Lake Elementary School, West Junior High and graduated from Hopkins High School with a 4.0-grade point. At Hopkins High, he was on the varsity baseball team, was president of the DECA business club and was awarded the Pat DiPlacido Marketing Student of the Year.
He attended the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a Bachelors of Business in Accounting in 2018 and with an MPA (Masters in Professional Accounting) in 2019. He completed his accounting program with the highest ranking in his class and received the Outstanding 5th Year MPA Award. He is currently employed with Ernst and Young in Dallas, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.