The main lane of the Highway 212 East on-ramp from Prairie Center Drive will be closed for three weeks beginning Monday, Feb. 3, while it's used for construction staging.
The HOV carpool lane will remain open and provide motorists access to Highway 212. As a result, one of the two turn lanes from Prairie Center Drive heading north will be closed during this same time frame.
Expect delays and plan accordingly.
Info: edenprairie.org
