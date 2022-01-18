EP Community Foundation Executive Director Mark Weber has guided organization the past 8 years
After more than eight years as the Executive Director for the Eden Prairie Community Foundation, Mark Weber has decided to retire.
Weber was the first full-time executive director for the foundation and has guided the organization through years of record growth and expanded impact to the community.
He is known as a trusted leader who excels at bringing people together to solve a problem or address a need.
“Mark’s leadership has helped the Foundation support and address so many people and organizations in our community. He has grown the organization to a place that positions us for a successful future,” said Foundation Board Chairperson Carlos Berger.
Weber began his many years of service to the community in 1979 as a reporter for the Eden Prairie News. Over the next 22 years he covered local stories and became a fixture within the community.
He ended his newspaper career in 2013 as publisher of the Eden Prairie News and general manager of Southwest Newspapers to become the first full-time executive director of the foundation.
“I treasure my time at the foundation, and all of the donors, volunteers, community leaders, and nonprofit organizations I have come to know,” he said. “I look forward to helping onboard the next executive director so the foundation can continue to work on behalf of residents and businesses to make Eden Prairie even better than it is today.”
The Foundation Board is seeking candidates to fill the vacancy. To recommend someone or to apply for the position, email a resume and cover letter to hr@epcommunityfoundation.org.
