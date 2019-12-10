Marc Schultz was sworn into the new position Dec. 3
Marc Schultz has officially been sworn in as Wayzata’s deputy police chief.
Schultz began with the Wayzata Police Department Nov. 18. He was previously with the Roseville Police Department. He worked there for more than 21 years, most recently as a police patrol sergeant.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl administered the oath of office to Schultz during the Dec. 3 Wayzata City Council meeting.
In keeping with tradition, Schultz was asked to invite the person of his choosing to pin his badge on his uniform. Schultz chose his wife, Mary, to do the honors, later noting that it was their 25th wedding anniversary.
Police Chief Mike Risvold then provided some background on the new deputy police chief, noting that he earned a bachelor’s degree in fishery and wildlife biology from the University of Minnesota before getting a master’s degree in public safety and law enforcement from the University of St. Thomas. The police chief also detailed Schultz’s many roles with the Roseville department, which included detective sergeant, SWAT team executive officer, sniper team leader, detective, field training officer, lead training instructor and school resource officer.
“We interviewed an amazing field of candidates, and what it ultimately comes down to for an organization is personality and fit,” Risvold said. “I can say that less than three weeks in, the fit could not be better and we’ve made an outstanding choice. Mark is a welcomed addition to our team.”
Schultz said he felt very fortunate to have been among a list of highly qualified candidates to be considered for the position.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” he said. “I’ve felt extremely welcomed and supported through this transition and I intend on paying that forward to the city of Wayzata to the best of my ability.”
Mayor Ken Willcox also added a few words of welcome to the deputy police chief.
“I think you’ll love it here,” the mayor said. “We have great admiration for all of our police officers. You’ll find it’s a small town and we all want to get to know you and your family and we care deeply about all of you, so thank you for coming here and welcome.”
