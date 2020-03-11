Micah Charles Benway, a private wealth advisor with Sage Wealth Advisors, a Wayzata-based practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program.
To earn this achievement, Benway established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Benway has eight years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
