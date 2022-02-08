Students from all three Wayzata middle schools will compete in the Minnesota Regional Science Bowl this weekend.
Teams from Wayzata Central, East and West middle schools will showcase their science and math knowledge by competing virtually Saturday, Feb. 12, in the regional competition organized by the Minnesota Academy of Science.
The winning team will advance to the spring National Science Bowl, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.
Joining the Wayzata teams in the competition will be students from Benilde-St. Margaret’s School, Heritage E-Stem Magnet School, Lake Middle School, Parnassus Preparatory School-Logic, Rosemount Middle School and Sandburg Middle School.
During Science Bowl, students compete in teams to solve technical problems and answer high-level questions. The tournament’s virtual format is a fast-paced Q&A where teams with the highest scores advance to the next round of competition. Science Bowl allows students who are passionate about math and science to increase their knowledge in these subjects while also gaining teamwork skills and confidence.
“Each year, we are impressed by the knowledge and passion these students bring to the competition,” Minnesota Academy of Science Executive Director Lara Maupin said. “Seeing the high levels of teamwork and perseverance displayed by these middle schoolers is inspiring.”
Founded in 1873, the Minnesota Academy of Science is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for Minnesotans of all backgrounds to engage in science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning, inquiry, research and networking. The academy sponsors STEM education programs and events for students in elementary school through college.
