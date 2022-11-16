“Rococo Variations,” a free concert presented by the Wayzata Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Dennis Friesen-Carper, is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth.

The program will feature Mozart’s “Overture to Escape from the Seraglio,” Tchaikovsky’s “Rococo Variations” with Ava Lambert on cello, Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “The Club” from “In the Heights” (arrangement by Brown, Friesen-Carper).

Tags

Load comments