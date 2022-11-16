“Rococo Variations,” a free concert presented by the Wayzata Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Dennis Friesen-Carper, is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth.
The program will feature Mozart’s “Overture to Escape from the Seraglio,” Tchaikovsky’s “Rococo Variations” with Ava Lambert on cello, Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “The Club” from “In the Heights” (arrangement by Brown, Friesen-Carper).
Guests are invited to meet at the school at 2 p.m. for a pre-concert talk and demonstration with Friesen-Carper.
The conductor has performed and had his music performed across Europe, North America and Asia. Friesen-Carper is the former music director of the Pasadena Philharmonic Orchestra and Indiana Opera North. His recent conducting appearances include the Jiangsu Symphony Orchestra, the St. Olaf College Philharmonia and the Shanghai University Symphony. He was also part of a recording of violin showpieces with the Polish Radio Symphony of Warsaw.
In July, National Public Radio’s Performance Today featured Friesen-Carper performance with pipa virtuoso/composer Gao Hong. In December, he will conduct new works for symphony orchestra with ancient Chinese ceremonial carillon in New York’s Carnegie Hall.
Celebrating its 14th season, the Wayzata Symphony Orchestra performs high-quality concerts that are free and open to the public. Donations will be gratefully accepted. Guests are also invited to join for a reception following the concert to meet the musicians.
