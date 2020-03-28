The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the winners of this year’s student competitions. Each year, the group honors students with awards that recognize their enthusiasm for American history as writers, their academic accomplishments as students and their passion for community service as young leaders.
This year’s essay contest celebrated the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of the Plymouth Colony.
This year’s sixth-grade winner is Spencer Wang, who chose to write about the passengers bound for the new world aboard the ship, Speedwell. The Speedwell was forced to return to England when it developed leaks 300 miles into its journey, after which some of its determined passengers joined those on the already crowded Mayflower instead.
The seventh-grade winner is Yuv Magan, who chose to write about the social aspects of the Mayflower’s voyage. Magan discussed the problems of illness and boredom experienced by the ship’s passengers, as well as their historic interactions with indigenous people upon their arrival.
Emmaline Wang is this year’s eighth-grade winner. Wang chose to write from the perspective of a passenger keeping a diary aboard the Mayflower. She described the jubilant emotions her diary keeper must have felt when arriving at the new world on Nov. 9, 1620.
These three essay competition winners all attend middle school in the Wayzata School District.
The chapter also announced that Wayzata High School student Alice Cerney is this year’s winner of the organization’s Good Citizenship Award. This recognition is given to an academically accomplished student who is recognized by her teachers as a leader, a hard worker and a generous community volunteer. Candidates for this award must submit their grades, document their extra-curricular activities and write a short perspective on the meaning of the organization’s values of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Additionally, students were given two hours to write a 550-word response to the essay prompt, “How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens?” Based on her experience helping to plan and execute an event that provided healthy meals for families in need, her essay focused on the importance of engaging young leaders through meaningful community service. Already a licensed pilot, Cerney plans to take her leadership skills to the University of North Dakota where she will study commercial aviation.
Wayzata High School senior Rhynn Paulsen is the recipient of the chapter scholarship award. Winners of this award are chosen for their academic achievement, leadership in extra-curricular activities and the student’s intention to pursue a career that benefits society. Paulsen intends to go into the medical field and said she hopes to become the kind of doctor who “really listens to her patients” and “doesn’t stop looking for a cure” for the pain they experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.