Students from Wayzata High School are among the 150 students utilizing their science and math knowledge to compete virtually in the 2022 high school Minnesota Science Bowl.
The regional competition, set for Saturday, Jan, 22, is organized annually by the Minnesota Academy of Science. The winning team will advance to the National Science Bowl, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.
During Science Bowl, students will compete in five-person teams to solve technical problems and answer advanced questions. The tournament’s virtual format is a fast-paced Q&A where teams with the highest scores advance to the next round of competition.
“In any format, Science Bowl encourages students to expand their understanding of science and math, while also increasing their capacity to work together and to overcome challenges,” Science Bowl tournament manager Kristine Fowler said.
Founded in 1873, the Minnesota Academy of Science is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for Minnesotans of all backgrounds to engage in science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning, inquiry, research and networking. The Minnesota Academy of Science sponsors STEM education programs and events for students in elementary school through college and coordinates the annual Science Bowl with the help of more than 100 volunteers and with generous support from Ecolab, General Mills, Hardenbergh Foundation, the Minnesota Department of Education and the U.S.. Department of Energy.
In addition to Wayzata, the other high schools planning on participating in the 2022 Science Bowl are: Academy of Holy Angels, Burnsville Senior High, Century Senior High, Chanhassen High School, Chaska High School, Columbia Heights Senior High, Eden Prairie High School, Edina Senior High, Highland Park Senior High, Maple Grove Senior High, Minnetonka High School, St. Paul Academy - Summit School, St. Francis High School, Stillwater Area High School, The Blake School and Woodbury Senior High.
