Wayzata middle school students recently received recognition for their outstanding performance in the yearlong session of The Stock Market Game, a national interactive learning program for students in grades 4-12.
Wayzata Central Middle School students Henry Miller and Connor Meyers worked with parent advisor Liz Meyers and took first place in the Elementary School Division in Minnesota.
Students from Wayzata Central Middle School in Clarice Jorenby’s class also had top finishers in the Junior High Division in Minnesota. Shishir Bharadwaj, Phillip Rakovshik, Mitchell Rakovshik and Vedanth Srinivasa took second place. Beck Bjella, Michael Lindsay, Jacob Schwaller and Luke Weinand took third place.
The Stock Market Game is managed locally by Minnesota nonprofit BestPrep. Students work in teams to invest a virtual $100,000 over a 14-week period, competing with other students for the highest-valued portfolio. Each team has access to online daily portfolio updates on their current holdings, brokerage fees and team rankings. Students monitor their portfolio throughout the session and determine when to buy, sell or hold investments.
The yearlong session was an especially interesting learning opportunity for the students, who experienced investing and the stock market during a global health pandemic and an election year.
