Wayzata East Middle School student Nara Jung was recently announced as the state winner in InvestWrite, a national writing competition for students participating in the Stock Market Game.
The game, a national program created by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, is coordinated in Minnesota by BestPrep, a local nonprofit.
Twice a year, the writing competition invites students to submit essays responding to a prompt related to the financial and strategic concepts they use while participating in the game. Essays go through three rounds of judging by teachers, financial professionals and foundation representatives.
This past fall, student participants around the country were asked to pitch their dream to a panel of investors for “seed money” to invest in their idea. In their essay, they explained what their dream was, why it’s important to them and how much it would cost, along with a 10-year and 20-year investment plan to grow their investors’ seed money.
Jung received the award for his essay on an investment strategy to double a $500,000 investment to $1 million dollars and donate it to Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit that packs and ships meals for children around the world.
“Nara used some sound investment strategies in his essay, including diversification and the Rule of 72. He also included some renewable energy investment options,” said Kathy Simson, his teacher.
