Wayzata High School freshman Ashley Zhou was voted the winner of the inaugural Escape the Vape competition, a vaping/e-cigarette prevention video contest for Minnesota high school students.
Zhou’s video “Vaping is Not Sweet” received the most votes of the five finalists and earned a $500 prize for herself and another $500 for Wayzata High School.
Students were invited to create and submit a 30-second public service announcement video to educate their peers about the dangers of vaping. The contest, which launched in January, drew 110 statewide entries. From there, the finalists were selected by the Minnesota Youth Council. Online public voting to choose the winning submissions took place March 9-23.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to make a video like this,” Zhou said. “I hope that it will encourage my peers to resist vaping.”
Each of the finalists will be awarded a prize for their submission, ranging from $250 for the second-place to $50 for the fifth-place winner. The other winning videos came from Henry Sibley High School freshman Quinn Hendel (second place), Minnehaha Academy senior Arielle Pickerign (third place), Mounds Park Academy freshmen Trevor Lien and Akshay Somayajula (fourth place) and Orono High School freshman Andrew Lawson (fifth place).
Escape the Vape is a collaboration between CCF Advertising, the Minnesota Department of Health, Tobacco-Free Alliance, Masonic Cancer Center, Minnesota Youth Council, Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and Allina Health.
Learn more about the contest and watch the winning videos at MNEscapeTheVape.com
