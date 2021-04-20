Wayzata High School student Amogh Kulkarni finished second in the national quiz bowl competition after six rounds of competition between 112 students from 23 states and the District of Columbia.
The Individual Player National Championship Tournament was hosted online April 11 through a series of Zoom conference calls by the National Academic Quiz Tournaments.
The competition consisted of students being asked questions in eight academic fields, requiring them to buzz in to answer. National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ other competitions are team-based, which allows a team of four to balance each others’ strengths and weaknesses among categories
In addition to the overall finish, the tournament evaluated students’ performance on questions in each category and awarded high placements in each category. Kulkarni finished fifth overall in the social science category and placed in the top 10 in the literature category.
The overall winner was Arthur Delot-Vilain from Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C.
Tournament results can be viewed at naqt.com/go/stats/11805.
Many of the competitors will meet again in team national championships, which will be online May 29-30.
