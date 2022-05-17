Wayzata High School student Erin Sitrin hosted and moderated a Youth Engagement Panel at the Greenway Pavilion in Plymouth. In the audience for the May 6 event was a mix of students and members from the community. The panel included State Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Minnetonka), State Rep. Jerry Hertaus (DFL-Greenfield), State Rep. Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth), Wayzata School Board Chair Sarah Johansen and David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University.(Submitted photo)
Wayzata High School student Erin Sitrin recently hosted and moderated a Youth Engagement Panel with the goal of encouraging young people to make a difference in their communities through government and civic engagement.
In the audience for the May 6 event at the Greenway Pavilion in Plymouth was a mix of students and members from the community. The panel included State Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Minnetonka), State Rep. Jerry Hertaus (DFL-Greenfield), State Rep. Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth), Wayzata School Board Chair Sarah Johansen and David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University.
The focus of the panel was on civic engagement and how young adults will be making the greatest impact in the near future.
“Millennials will be a larger voting block than baby boomers in the next presidential election,” Schultz said.
The environment, civil rights and education were also discussed among other topics.
Hertaus remarked that many of the concerns today are the same as when he was in school.
“The first Earth Day took place in 1970 when I was in high school,” Hertaus noted.
With regard to civil rights, Klevorn said she is not surprised that issue is important to young people.
“After George Floyd, if civil rights isn’t on your mind, then you need to look yourself in the mirror and ask yourself what is,” Klevorn said.
On the topic of education, School Board Chair Johansen emphasized the district’s role in preparing each student for the future “to be successful and help them discover their unique talents.”
When asked about the event, Sitrin said one of her goals was to show that representatives are not out-of-reach to people her age.
“We often assume we are not qualified to be part of the discussion. As today demonstrated, that’s not the case at all,” Sitrin said following the event. “I was pleasantly surprised by how eager the panelists were when they learned I was a student and that the event was geared for youth. I hope students and young people learned that there are many ways to make a difference and that there are people willing to listen.”
Sitrin is a member of the National Honor Society at Wayzata High. She is also a Youth Civic Engagement Fellow for the League of Women Voters. As part of her National Honor Society senior project, this event aligned with her passions for politics, public policy and community engagement.
