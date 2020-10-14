Harlan Riedesel, a resident of the Folkestone senior living facility in Wayzata, is refusing to let a global pandemic keep him from staying active. Since May, Riedesel has been working steadily toward a goal of reaching 100 miles on a NuStep recumbent exercise bike in one of the facility’s fitness rooms. “I’d been doing it for quite a while and all of a sudden, I said, well I’m going to try for 100 miles and see if I can do it,” he said. Keeping a steady pace of 1 mile a day, Riedesel reached his 100-mile goal on Oct. 2, four days before his 99th birthday, and marked the occasion with a small celebration among staff and residents. And in the days since, the senior has kept up with his exercise routine. “This morning, I completed my 103rd mile,” Riedesel said Oct. 7. “I’ll go as long as I can and see what happens. ... All I can do is try one day at a time.” (Submitted photo)