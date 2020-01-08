Wayzata Public Schools’ Young Scientist Roundtable series returns Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth.
The evening’s presentation is “Man’s Best Friend Helping to Treat Brain Cancer” by Dr. Liz Pluhar, a veterinary neurosurgeon and director of the Canine Brain Tumor Clinical Trials Program at the University of Minnesota’s Veterinary Medical Center and Masonic Cancer Center.
Pluhar will discuss new immunotherapies that greatly extended survival of canine patients with glioblastoma and how these are to be translated into trials in human glioblastoma patients.
The hour-long presentation will begin 7 p.m. and will be followed by 30-minute roundtable where students can participate in an in-depth discussion and question-and-answer session with the speaker.
The series of programs is designed for K-12 students and their parents to learn about ideas and developments presented by professors and prominent experts in many scientific fields.
All programs are offered at no cost and no registration is required.
Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr
