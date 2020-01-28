The next installment in Wayzata Public Schools’ Young Scientist Roundtable series will be Monday, Feb. 3, at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth.
The evening’s presentation is “Beneficial Insects” by Leonard Ferrington Jr., a professor in the department of entomology with research interests related to biological monitoring, water quality assessments and sustainable management of aquatic resources.
Many insects provide valuable goods and services to humans. Some of these services are used in very diverse fields including the garment industry, sport fishing, subjects for the study of aging and longevity, genetics, acoustics, and the physics of flight. Ferrington’s presentation will provide a series of short examples of ways in which insects can be beneficial, including examples from the state of Minnesota. He will also bring in samples, which will be looked at in small groups after the main presentation.
The hour-long presentation will begin 7 p.m. and will be followed by 30-minute roundtable where students can participate in an in-depth discussion and question-and-answer session with the speaker.
The series of programs is designed for K-12 students and their parents to learn about ideas and developments presented by professors and prominent experts in many scientific fields.
All programs are offered at no cost and no registration is required.
Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr
