Wayzata Public Schools’ Young Scientist Roundtable series continues Monday, Dec. 9, at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth.
The evening’s presentation is “New Treatments for Spinal Cord Injuries” by Dr. Ann Parr, a neurosurgeon and faculty member in the graduate program in neuroscience and Stem Cell Institute at the University of Minnesota.
Parr will discuss the many exciting advancements being made in the treatment of spinal cord injuries and will share how her laboratory is using a combination of stem cells, scaffolding and electrical stimulation as potential therapies.
The presentation begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a roundtable where students can participate in an in-depth discussion and question-and-answer session with the speaker.
The series of programs is designed for K-12 students and their parents to learn about ideas and developments presented by professors and prominent experts in many scientific fields.
All programs are offered at no cost, and no registration is required.
Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us/ysr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.