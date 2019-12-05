Wayzata Public Schools’ Young Scientist Roundtable series continues Monday, Dec. 9, at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth.

The evening’s presentation is “New Treatments for Spinal Cord Injuries” by Dr. Ann Parr, a neurosurgeon and faculty member in the graduate program in neuroscience and Stem Cell Institute at the University of Minnesota.

Parr will discuss the many exciting advancements being made in the treatment of spinal cord injuries and will share how her laboratory is using a combination of stem cells, scaffolding and electrical stimulation as potential therapies.

The presentation begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a roundtable where students can participate in an in-depth discussion and question-and-answer session with the speaker.

The series of programs is designed for K-12 students and their parents to learn about ideas and developments presented by professors and prominent experts in many scientific fields.

All programs are offered at no cost, and no registration is required.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us/ysr

