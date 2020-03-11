Wayzata Public Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson issued a district-wide email to staff members and families March 9 regarding coronavirus COVID-19.
As of March 11, five people in Minnesota (including four in the metro area) have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our students, staff and community,” Anderson said in the message, adding that district officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation through the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anderson said the district plans to provide weekly email updates to school staff members and parents through email and e-newsletters. He encouraged families to visit wayzataschools.org/FamilyAccess to make sure their personal information is up-to-date so that important phone and text messages can be sent as needed. The updates will also be posted on the district’s website at wayzataschools.org/district/health-services.
The email also included advice from public health officials regarding best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students and staff members are encouraged to actively wash their hands multiple times throughout the day and take all of the same precautions they would normally take to avoid illnesses like the flu and common colds. The superintendent said handwashing posters and messages will be prominently displayed in schools and other district buildings.
“District health services staff will follow public health recommendations as they monitor student health and will send students home when they are ill,” Anderson said. “We ask that parents not send children to school when they are ill.”
The Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to remind people to cover their sneezes and coughs with a tissue or sleeve, wash their hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, avoid touching their face and to stay home when sick.
“If COVID-19 disease begins to spread in Minnesota communities, state and local public health authorities would consider community interventions such as temporary closures of child care facilities and schools, workplace social distancing measures such as replacing in-person meetings with teleworking, and modifying, postponing or canceling mass gatherings,” the superintendent said.
Decisions about the implementation of community measures, he added, would be made by state and local officials based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as the scope of the outbreak.
“At this time, the district is continuing to put plans in place, including the development of online learning plans, in the event a school closure is necessary,” Anderson said.
The superintendent said the district’s buildings and grounds department has increased the frequency of cleaning throughout schools and buildings, and custodians are focusing on sanitizing and disinfecting frequently used surfaces such as doorknobs, desks, tables, countertops and drinking fountains.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the disease include fever, coughing and shortness of breath that can appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
For more information on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov and health.state.mn.us.
