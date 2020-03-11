Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Becoming windy. High 44F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.