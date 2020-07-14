Wayzata Public Schools is operating its Summer Food Service Program this summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The food program is a federally funded, state-administrated program that was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

Meals are available to anyone ages 18 and younger and are available for grab-and-go pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth. Each child will receive seven breakfast and seven lunch meals.

For more information, contact Wayzata Culinary Express at 763-745-5154.

Wayzata Public Schools logo.jpg

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments