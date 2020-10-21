Wayzata Public Schools’ Legislative Action Committee recently sent a questionnaire to all candidates running for legislative office for a district that is within the boundaries of the Wayzata School District.
Leaders from the committee asked six questions related to education. The topics were education funding, equity, COVID-19, special education, mental health/well-being and local control and working with Wayzata Public Schools.
The candidate Q&A, which was in lieu of an in-person candidate forum due to COVID-19, can be found at wayzataschools.org/community/committees, under the tab for the Legislative Action Committee.
For more information about the committee, email legislativeaction@wayzatschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.