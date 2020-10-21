Wayzata Public Schools’ Legislative Action Committee recently sent a questionnaire to all candidates running for legislative office for a district that is within the boundaries of the Wayzata School District.

Leaders from the committee asked six questions related to education. The topics were education funding, equity, COVID-19, special education, mental health/well-being and local control and working with Wayzata Public Schools.

The candidate Q&A, which was in lieu of an in-person candidate forum due to COVID-19, can be found at wayzataschools.org/community/committees, under the tab for the Legislative Action Committee.

For more information about the committee, email legislativeaction@wayzatschools.org.

