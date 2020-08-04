With guidance from the state, the district will announce initial plan Aug. 6
Wayzata School District leaders are continuing to prepare an initial plan for the start of the new school year this fall.
Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson, in a letter sent to families July 28, said the district’s School Reopening Leadership team continues to consider three scenarios: In-person learning, distance learning only or a hybrid model that combines face-to-face instruction and distance learning.
The superintendent followed up with another letter Aug. 3, letting families know that recent additional direction provided by the state has allowed the school district to move forward in its planning to the point where district leaders will be presenting an initial recommendation to the Wayzata School Board for consideration at a work session 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found here.
The initial plan will be sent to all families and staff when the work session starts. Anderson said families will have an opportunity to provide feedback through a survey that will be open through noon Saturday, Aug. 8. The school board will take action on the initial recommendation at its regular meeting 7 p.m Monday, Aug. 10.
Anderson said the initial plan that will be sent to families Aug. 6 will include an overview of all scenarios, a detailed timeline and a link for opting into Wayzata Online Choice (the name of the district's full-time distance learning choice for K-12 students who choose to not return to school).
"We understand how difficult the uncertainty caused by the pandemic has been for our families and staff members. We remain committed to doing our very best, despite these challenges, to meet the learning needs of each and every one of our students. Again, many thanks for your support, patience and understanding," the superintendent wrote.
On July 30, Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s “localized, data-driven approach” to reopening schools this fall.
The 21-page “Safe Learning Plan,” which can be found at education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/health/covid19/, includes thresholds that must be met in order for schools to reopen their classrooms to students. The plan will allow districts to operate using a learning model that is responsive to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in their community.
The governor said state health and education experts will partner with school districts to help determine which learning model they should use to start the school year. He said the decision-making process centers on the health, safety and wellbeing of students, staff and families by using the level of viral activity in the surrounding county and other factors such as the district’s ability to meet mitigation requirements.
“With this approach, we are pairing the knowledge and data from our Departments of Health and Education with the expertise of our local school districts to make the best decisions for our students across the state,” Walz said.
State officials will work with schools throughout the school year to help district leaders decide if and when they need to switch between learning models depending on the progression and cause of the virus in their community.
The governor is also requiring school districts to give families the option to choose distance learning for their student no matter which learning model their district is implementing. Walz is also requiring districts to allow teachers and other school staff to work remotely to the extent possible.
Funding from the governor’s Education Emergency Relief, Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief and the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund have provided $180 million through the summer to improve distance learning and fund summer learning programs.
Walz said another $250 million will be used to help schools prepare for the fall. The support includes providing face coverings for every student, educator and staff member; deploying a COVID-19 testing plan for staff members; helping cover operational costs like cleaning supplies, transportation, technology needs and Wi-Fi access; and boosting support through digital navigation trainings, tutors, translation services, mental health support and professional development.
Wayzata School District surveys
Wayzata School District leaders have been seeking input from families and staff as they consider potential plans for the fall. Two surveys from the district were open June 22-30. One survey was given to school staff and the other was provided to parents.
Out of 1,800 staff members throughout the school district, more than 1,260 replied to the survey.
Of the 611 elementary school staff members surveyed, 46% of elementary staff members said they prefer in-person learning for this fall, 12% said they prefer distance learning and 33% said they’d prefer a hybrid model.
Out of 232 middle school staff members, 38% said they prefer in-person learning for this fall, 17% said they prefer distance learning and 37% said they’d prefer a hybrid model.
Out of 269 high school staff members, 41% said they prefer in-person learning for this fall, 15% said they prefer distance learning and 39% said they’d prefer a hybrid model.
For the family survey, more than 5,200 parents replied out of the more than 14,000 parents on the district’s email list.
Overall, 58% of the parents who responded said they prefer in-person learning for this fall, 12% said they prefer distance learning and 30% said they’d prefer a hybrid model.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.