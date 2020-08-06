Under the plan, students will spend two days a week at school, three days at home
The Wayzata School District has shared its initial plan for the start of the new school year this fall.
In a letter sent Thursday to families and staff members, Superintendent Chace Anderson said that based on the current trends of COVID-19 in the community, district leaders are proposing to begin the year with a hybrid learning model for all K-12 students. Under the model, students will practice in-person learning at their school two days a week and distance learning from home three days a week.
The district’s guide for the school year is called “Wayzata Learns: A Flexible Plan for the 2020-21 School Year.” To read the full guide, visit wayzataschools.org/wayzatalearns.
The district has also created an option for families who are not comfortable with hybrid or in-person learning called “Wayzata Distance Choice.” According to district leaders, this model is a 100% distance learning option for any family with students who are medically vulnerable or otherwise unable or uncomfortable about returning to in-person or hybrid learning. Families wishing to choose this learning option, which is a semester-long commitment, must do so by Wednesday, Aug. 12.
According to district leaders, the Minnesota Department of Education has recommended that districts create plans for the different learning scenarios: 100% in-person learning, 100% distance learning and a hybrid of the two with an assumption of 50% school capacity.
“Safe learning is at the heart of our planning,” Anderson wrote. “One thing the virus is teaching us all is to be flexible. This plan reflects that flexibility, preparing us for the possibility of in-person learning and the necessity of distance learning as the year progresses.”
The district-recommended hybrid learning model was presented to the Wayzata School Board during an Aug. 6 work session.
Anderson explained that the district’s hybrid learning scenario will use a weekly schedule in which 50% of students will attend school in-person on alternating days Monday through Thursday, with a distance learning day for both groups on Friday.
District-wide, students in a household are assigned to an A or B group across grade levels. Parents should watch for an email with their student’s group assignment Monday, Aug. 17.
Students receiving special education, English learner or other services may be asked to attend school in-person during distance learning days in the hybrid scenario to receive direct services. Service providers will work directly with families in these instances, according to district leaders.
All preschool and early childhood special education students will participate in in-person learning every day they are scheduled to be in school. According to district leaders, all of the safety measures applied to K-12 in-person learning will also be applied to preschool. Class sizes will be smaller than the pre-COVID-19 class sizes and teachers will work to keep students six feet apart.
If the district moves to a 100% distance learning scenario, preschool classes will also shift to that model.
According to district leaders, when someone at the school becomes ill, they will be sent home and there will be extra cleaning in areas where the symptomatic person spent time. The district will determine the best response by working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health, which is responsible for conducting investigations, handling contact tracing and notifying all affected individuals.
Due to data privacy laws, the district is not allowed to share any names or personally identifiable information of individuals identified to have the virus. If there is a positive case of COVID-19 in the school community, anyone who is affected will be contacted by the Minnesota Department of Health.
To help mitigate the spread of the virus, families will be asked to screen their children at home for symptoms of COVID-19. Students should stay home if they are sick, have symptoms related to COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Students and staff members will also be screened at school building entrances.
Students and staff members will be required to wear face coverings in district buildings and while on school buses.
District families and staff members are asked to share their feedback on the “Wayzata Learns” guide by completing a survey, which can be found at bit.ly/3kjLi5o. The deadline to submit feedback is noon Saturday, Aug. 8.
The Wayzata School Board will take action on the recommended hybrid model at its regular meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
