From left to right: Wayzata School Board Vice Chair Linda Cohen, Chair Sarah Johansen, new board members Heidi Kader and Milind Sohoni, and Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chance Anderson during their Jan. 10 Wayztata School Board meeting. Johansen, Kader and Sohoni were sworn in as school board members after being elected by voters this past fall. Recently departed board members Chris McCullough and Andrea Cuene did not run for re-election. Johansen, who has served on the Wayzata School Board for the past eight years, is an adjunct instructor at Augsburg University and volunteer for St. Phillip the Deacon Lutheran Church-Church Council. She has three students who attend Wayzata Schools. Kader, who has three children in the school district, is an adjunct professor at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul and a clinical research professional. Joining Kader as a newcomer on the school board is Sohoni, a first-generation immigrant who has lived in the school district for 26 years. He is a retired scientist, business development manager and entrepreneur. He has two children who have graduated from Wayzata Schools. Also during the year’s first board meeting, Johansen was chosen by members to serve as chair, with Cohen being selected as vice chair.(Submitted photo)
