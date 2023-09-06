The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area will host a candidate forum for Wayzata School Board, which will have four seats on the ballot in the Nov. 7 election.

The free, public forum will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. The forum will also be live-streamed and recorded for future public viewing online.

  

