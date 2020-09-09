Captain Brian Weinstein, a native of Wayzata, was recently honored for his 27 years of service to the U.S. Navy.
Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific Commander Rear Admiral John Adametz honored Weinstein during a retirement ceremony Aug. 25 on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Due to social distancing precautions, the ceremony was limited to the official party only and streamed live via Facebook.
Adametz provided opening remarks for the ceremony and praised Weinstein for his exceptional commitment to the Navy and dedication to his family.
“I learned how valuable an officer Brian was to the Navy as a trusted confidant who gave sound advice in many situations,” Adametz said. “He always represented the command very well both internally and externally and truly cared for our people.
Adametz went on to present Weinstein’s wife and two children with letters of appreciation, followed by a retirement certificate and end of tour award for his faithful and honorable service.
Weinstein reflected on his service and praised the people he worked with and recognized the contributions of his close family members, friends and mentors who helped him to get to the rank of captain.
“My 27 years in the Navy started with just a commitment to do four years and then get out and do something else,” Weinstein said. “Little did I know that I would have one great tour after another and then was fully vested in the Navy. My naval career was filled with ups and downs, but the one constant draw was family. Not just the great support from my family, but the Navy family as well. I really enjoyed my career and supporting our country – something I will always look back on with pride.”
As Weinstein moves onto a new chapter of life, he and his family plan on living in Hawaii.
