Wayzata Sailing is seeking artists for an art installation meant to create widespread awareness around aquatic invasive species in Lake Minnetonka and surrounding communities.
The art installation will feature five unique sets of sails – all featuring artwork by local and diverse artists – that highlight issues related to aquatic invasive species. According to the sailing school, the intent is to highlight native, local or underrepresented voices as part of the project, adding gravity to an issue that has had a major effect on Lake Minnetonka and the many people who value the lake.
Five finalists will be selected to create a set of sails representing an aquatic invasive species issue. Each artist will then be provided with materials (set of sails, inks and rollers) and a stipend of $2,000. The installation will be unveiled in late June during the Wayzata Art Experience.
The artist submittal deadline is Friday, April 30.
For more information and a link to the artist submittal form, visit wayzatasailing.org/ais.
