Wayzata’s State of the City luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.

Mayor Ken Willcox will share updates on various projects and happenings, including growth and development including road improvement work and updates from the Lake Effect Conservancy.

There will be an opportunity for questions and answers after the presentation.

The event is hosted by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce.

To register: wayzatachamber.com

