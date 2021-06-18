Wayzata’s Music by the Lake concert series will return Wednesday, June 23, after taking a year off due to the pandemic.
The Wayzata Rotary Club will host the free weekly performances. The outdoor concerts will be 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings through July 28 in Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the lakeside performances.
The lineup:
June 23 – Revolution 5 (The Beatles tribute)
June 30 – Ali Gray and Kenny McMahon
July 7 – Starlette’s Web
July 14 – High 48’s Bluegrass Band
July 21 – Anthony Shore (Elvis tribute)
July 28 – Jeff Dayton
The presenting sponsor of Music by the Lake is Borton Volvo. Concert sponsors are Old National Bank, St. Philip the Deacon, Business & Estate Advisors, David Lee Funeral Home, Sandford, Pierson, Thone & Strean and Fazendin Realtors.
For more info, visit facebook.com/wayzatarotary.
