After taking last summer off due to the pandemic, Wayzata’s Music by the Lake concert series will return Wednesday, June 23, to Depot Park. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Wayzata’s Music by the Lake concert series will return Wednesday, June 23, after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

The Wayzata Rotary Club will host the free weekly performances. The outdoor concerts will be 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings through July 28 in Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the lakeside performances.

The lineup:

June 23 – Revolution 5 (The Beatles tribute)

June 30 – Ali Gray and Kenny McMahon

July 7 – Starlette’s Web

July 14 – High 48’s Bluegrass Band

July 21 – Anthony Shore (Elvis tribute)

July 28 – Jeff Dayton

The presenting sponsor of Music by the Lake is Borton Volvo. Concert sponsors are Old National Bank, St. Philip the Deacon, Business & Estate Advisors, David Lee Funeral Home, Sandford, Pierson, Thone & Strean and Fazendin Realtors.

For more info, visit facebook.com/wayzatarotary.

