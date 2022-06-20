Wayzata’s Music by the Lake concert series is back starting Wednesday, June 22.
The Wayzata Rotary Club will host the free weekly performances. The outdoor concerts will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evenings through July 27 at Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the lakeside performances.
The lineup:
June 22 - The High 48s
Their music combines the soulful sound of classic bluegrass with a modern attitude. A band with one foot in tradition and the other in the world of music today. Info: hehigh48s.com
June 29 – The Free & Easy Band
Minnesota’s premiere stage band that went into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2008. The band cuts their teeth on Santana, Earth Wind and Fire, Stevie Wonder and all things funky. Info: freeandeasyband.com
July 6 - Starlette’s Web
Nationally recognized performer Stephanie Varone leads a tribute band to iconic female artists of pop, rock, country and groove from the 1980s to today. Info: starlettesweb.com
July 13 - Jeff Dayton and Friends
He’s a Nashville songwriter, producer and local favorite and is one of Music City’s busiest touring and recording artists. Info: jeffdaytonmusic.com
July 20 - Anthony Shore (Elvis)
Anthony Shore never fails to impress and entertain as he performs the songs of Elvis. Info: elvismn.com
July 27 - The Revolution 5
Minnesota’s premier Beatles tribute band. Their set list includes every chart-topping hit sprinkled with a handful of deeper tracks for the true enthusiast. Info: therevolution5.com
