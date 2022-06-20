Musicbythelake

(Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Wayzata’s Music by the Lake concert series will return Wednesday, June 22, at Depot Park.

The Wayzata Rotary Club will host the free weekly performances. The outdoor concerts will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evenings through July 27 at Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the lakeside performances.

The lineup:

June 22 - The High 48s

Their music combines the soulful sound of classic bluegrass with a modern attitude. A band with one foot in tradition and the other in the world of music today. Info: hehigh48s.com

June 29 – The Free & Easy Band

Minnesota’s premiere stage band that went into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2008. The band cuts their teeth on Santana, Earth Wind and Fire, Stevie Wonder and all things funky. Info: freeandeasyband.com

July 6 - Starlette’s Web

Nationally recognized performer Stephanie Varone leads a tribute band to iconic female artists of pop, rock, country and groove from the 1980s to today. Info: starlettesweb.com

July 13 - Jeff Dayton and Friends

He’s a Nashville songwriter, producer and local favorite and is one of Music City’s busiest touring and recording artists. Info: jeffdaytonmusic.com

July 20 - Anthony Shore (Elvis)

Anthony Shore never fails to impress and entertain as he performs the songs of Elvis. Info: elvismn.com

July 27 - The Revolution 5

Minnesota’s premier Beatles tribute band. Their set list includes every chart-topping hit sprinkled with a handful of deeper tracks for the true enthusiast. Info: therevolution5.com

For more info, visit facebook.com/wayzatarotary.

