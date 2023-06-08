FW08CO_MusicByTheLake.jpg
The Free & Easy Band perform to an audience at Wayzata’s Depot Park during last year’s Music by the Lake concert series. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Wayzata’s Music by the Lake concert series is back starting Wednesday, June 14.

The Wayzata Rotary Club will host the free weekly performances. The outdoor concerts will be 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday evenings through July 27 at Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata.

