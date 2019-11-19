Wayzata will welcome the holiday season with the annual Light Up the Lake Celebration 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
Families are invited to celebrate with music, holiday treats, reindeer, horse-drawn wagon rides, a parade of lights from the Wayzata Fire Department and the annual tree lighting at the Depot, 402 E. Lake St., with Mayor Ken Willcox.
Schedule:
• 4:30-7 p.m. – Santa’s reindeer, hot cocoa, treats, cash bar, Boy Scout wreath sale and Toys for Tots collection kickoff with the Wayzata Police Department at the Depot. Horse-drawn wagon rides along Lake Street.
• 4:30-6:30 p.m. – “Frozen” Princesses Anna and Elsa meet and greet in Depot Park.
• 4:45-5:30 p.m. – Holiday music at the Depot.
• 5 p.m. – Children’s candy cane hunt at the Depot.
• 5-6:30 p.m. – Carolers at the Wayzata marquee on Lake Street.
• 5:15 p.m. – Wayzata Firefighters’ Parade of Lights from Broadway Avenue to the Depot.
• 6 p.m. – Tree lighting ceremony at the Depot and coloring contest winners announced.
• 6:15 p.m. – Pictures with Santa at the Depot (pets welcome).
