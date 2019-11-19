wz29NW_LightUpTheLakeCUT4.JPG

A Maple Plain fire engine decorated in lights rolls down Lake Street for Wayzata’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. (Sun Sailor file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Wayzata will welcome the holiday season with the annual Light Up the Lake Celebration 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.

Families are invited to celebrate with music, holiday treats, reindeer, horse-drawn wagon rides, a parade of lights from the Wayzata Fire Department and the annual tree lighting at the Depot, 402 E. Lake St., with Mayor Ken Willcox.

Schedule:

• 4:30-7 p.m. – Santa’s reindeer, hot cocoa, treats, cash bar, Boy Scout wreath sale and Toys for Tots collection kickoff with the Wayzata Police Department at the Depot. Horse-drawn wagon rides along Lake Street.

• 4:30-6:30 p.m. – “Frozen” Princesses Anna and Elsa meet and greet in Depot Park.

• 4:45-5:30 p.m. – Holiday music at the Depot.

• 5 p.m. – Children’s candy cane hunt at the Depot.

• 5-6:30 p.m. – Carolers at the Wayzata marquee on Lake Street.

• 5:15 p.m. – Wayzata Firefighters’ Parade of Lights from Broadway Avenue to the Depot.

• 6 p.m. – Tree lighting ceremony at the Depot and coloring contest winners announced.

• 6:15 p.m. – Pictures with Santa at the Depot (pets welcome).

Info: wayzata.org/lightupthelake

