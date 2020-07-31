Organizers behind Wayzata’s James J. Hill Days announced Friday that the 2020 festival is cancelled.
This would have marked the 46th year for the festival, which is presented by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce and features festival favorites like the dachshund races, fireworks over Wayzata Bay, parade down Lake Street, carnival and the Wayzata Beach Bash concert series.
Organizers said that due to COVID-19 related guidelines and concerns for the health of the community, the festival’s steering committee, the Wayzata Area Chamber Board of Directors and the organizers of the Wayzata Beach Bash concerts made the decision to cancel this year’s events, which would have been Sept. 11-13.
James J. Hill Days is set to return Sept. 10-12, 2021.
Chamber leaders said they will continue to look for ways to celebrate the local community and support businesses.
For more info, visit wayzatachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.