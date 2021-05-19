After 25 years and two locations, Historic Studio, a boutique interior design firm and retail store in Wayzata, is beginning a new chapter after the sale of the company to two local businesswomen.
The store was recently acquired by Brooke McNatt and Angela Alvig. McNatt is a former employee with a bachelor’s degree in interior design. Alvig is the founder and president of Simplify Wealth, a Wayzata-based Family CFO and wealth concierge firm.
Co-founder Robb Whittlef said he envisions a bright future for the company that he built with his brother Mike.
“With Brooke’s style and Angela’s business acumen, Historic Studio is in good hands,” Whittlef said. “Mike and I were thrilled to find an ownership group with big ideas and a deep understanding of our customers and the area we serve.”
McNatt was raised on Lake Minnetonka and Alvig has lived in the Lake Minnetonka area for more than 20 years.
“We are honored to be a part of the future of Historic Studio,” Alvig said. “Brooke and I have long admired its incredible design and retail team.”
Customers can expect a familiar experience with Senior Designer Sharon Seitz continuing to lead the design team.
“Historic Studio’s design services are unrivaled,” McNatt said. “We look forward to continuing their amazing work, while adding new services and bringing a focus to expanding the retail.”
By adding concierge and home clear-out services, the store will provide services to customers who are not only seeking to improve the design of their homes, but also add organization and functionality to their space and life.
For more information, visit historicstudio.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.