Families are invited to celebrate Halloween in Wayzata by trick-or-treating at retail shops and running in the Boo Bash Dash Oct. 30.
The third annual Boo Bash Dash, which debuted in 2018 and took last year off due to the pandemic, invites costumed runners out for a morning of racing and fun.
Runners have their choice of four runs, which will all start on Lake Street: a 10K race beginning 9 a.m., a 5K race beginning 9:15 a.m., a competitive 1-mile run beginning 10:30 a.m. and a 1-mile family fun run beginning 10:40 a.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the fastest runners – top male and top female – in the competitive 1-mile run.
Families are also invited to participate in the Pumpkin Derby, which will be 11 a.m. at the Pavilion near the Great Lawn in downtown Wayzata.
The races will precede the annual Boo Blast, which invites families to trick-or-treat at retail shops 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. around Wayzata. Participating merchants will have a trick-or-treat sign in the windows of their store or restaurant.
For more information and to register for the running events and derby, visit BooBashDash.WayzataChamber.com.
