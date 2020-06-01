Patio dining on Lake Minnetonka, a staple of summer, has returned to Wayzata.
Since March, restaurants across Minnesota have been forced to temporarily shut down dine-in services under Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, a measure meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The global pandemic prompted officials to place limits on public gatherings and decide what types of businesses could remain operating. Under the governor’s order, restaurants were only allowed to offer food through curbside pickup and delivery.
With Walz’s latest plan, which was announced May 13 and is being called “Stay Safe MN,” retailers were allowed to reopen their shops to the public May 18. The announcement also included the update that service businesses like bars, restaurants, barbershops and hair salons could reopen beginning June 1.
But it wasn’t until May 20 that the state’s full guidelines were released, which included the requirement that restaurants could only reopen their outdoor areas and accommodate no more than 50 guests at a time.
The rule, meant to ensure that tables can be spaced at least 6 feet apart, came as a surprise to restaurant owners like Randy Stanley, who opened the lakeside 6Smith in Wayzata in 2014.
“It was a gut punch. We were taken by surprise, to say the least,” Stanley said.
While difficult to hear, the restaurateur said he respects the difficult decisions having to be made at the governmental level.
“We hope that they can find a way to balance personal safety with economic stability, but at this juncture, it’s probably hard,” Stanley said.
Other restrictions from the state include limiting table service to four people, or six people if all are family members. Workers must wear masks or face shields and the state is strongly recommending that customers wear masks as well. Workers must also be trained on a regular disinfection routine.
The new guidelines also require that diners book a reservation by calling ahead or going online so that the restaurant can better space customers and eliminate waiting. State officials have said that the reservation system could also be used to help with contact tracing if a COVID-19 outbreak were to occur.
Stanley said some of his staff has returned for the partial reopening and employees have received a copy of 6Smith’s reopening preparedness plan, which outlines the restaurant’s safety precautions and procedures put together over the past two months. He said the plan includes simple measures like employee handwashing every 15 minutes and regularly sanitizing work stations and changes for the restaurant’s ventilation and filtration systems.
“It’s pretty aggressive and robust and it isn’t inexpensive either, but we think it’s important to build a high level of trust with our employees and our guests so that we can return to some semblance of normalcy as quickly as possible,” he said.
The limit of 50 for patio dining at 6Smith, which can normally seat close to 300 outside and another 300 inside, won’t make the restaurant profitable but is at least a step in the right direction, Stanley said.
“It’s quite a diminished capacity, but we’re happy to be able to open,” he said.
Stanley said his team has also put together operating plans that will help the restaurant minimize losses during the transitional period.
“We’re just looking at this as kind of a pre-opening exercise, so we need to practice a little bit and start building the confidence level as a community and with employees,” Stanley said. “While it’s not pleasant, I think it’ll provide an opportunity to at least open our doors and get some movement. And if we all behave accordingly, I would love to see inside business be reopened, especially for those people who do not have patios – those restaurateurs out there that kind of got left behind.”
The governor has said that more restrictions could be lifted for restaurants in the next phase of the state’s plan.
Stanley said resources like the Twin Cities Restaurant Coalition, of which 6Smith is a member, have also helped guide him and other restaurant owners. The collective of restaurants was established in early May as a way to support the health and prosperity of independent restaurants and bars through advocacy and shared knowledge.
“It allows us a platform to exchange information and come up with best practices and movement in the right direction,” Stanley said. “It’s also providing us with a platform in the community on a government level to share what are the successes and failures of the programs that have been implemented to date.”
On a more local level, the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce has also worked to help local businesses by offering an online COVID-19 toolkit that provides links to available resources.
Also on the chamber’s website, wayzatachamber.com, is a list of local restaurants offering curbside or delivery services. Leaders with the chamber said they will also update the community on which establishments are reopening their patios, noting that the most up-to-date information can be found by visiting the websites and social media pages for each restaurant.
