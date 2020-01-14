Engineered Products Company, a supplier of specialty lighting and wiring consumable products for electrical contractors, recently announced that Wayzata resident Boen Andersen has joined the company’s sales team as the eastern regional sales manager. 

wz16BN_SalesManager.jpg

Boen Andersen

Based in Minneapolis, Andersen will be responsible for managing sales and new product training for six manufacture representative agencies serving 13 states in the eastern region of the United States.

Prior to joining the company, Andersen was a sales representative for Napoleon Products (Wolf Steel USA). 

