Engineered Products Company, a supplier of specialty lighting and wiring consumable products for electrical contractors, recently announced that Wayzata resident Boen Andersen has joined the company’s sales team as the eastern regional sales manager.
Based in Minneapolis, Andersen will be responsible for managing sales and new product training for six manufacture representative agencies serving 13 states in the eastern region of the United States.
Prior to joining the company, Andersen was a sales representative for Napoleon Products (Wolf Steel USA).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.