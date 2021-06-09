Wayzata High School virtually joined more than 200 of the top high school quiz bowl teams over Memorial Day weekend for the 2021 High School National Championship Tournament.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.
Wayzata entered seven of the 15 Minnesota teams competing at this year’s national championship, which brought together teams from four countries and 32 states to compete over two days of matches. The online tournament continued a series that began in 1999 and was interrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wayzata’s A team was captained by Bryanna Shao, who was joined by Amogh Kulkarni, Samarth Ram, and Aneesh Swaminathan. The B team was captained by Cece Shao, who was joined by Sam Buan, Ashwin Halepet, and Rick Qian. The C team was captained by Nathan Wu, who was joined by Ashmit Dutta, Leon Luo, and Cameron Weiner. The D team consisted of Anuk Dias, Sidarth Gazula, Patrick Hagerty, and Andrew Yang. The E team was captained by Ai Xing, who was joined by Sohum Bindra, Richard Gu, and Vikrant Mahajan. The F team was captained by Vennela Dupati, who was joined by Dennis Cui, Nithin Mendu, Rani Mukherjee, and Lea Wittman. The G team was captained by Jahnavi Nayak, who was joined by Prina Doshi, Sarayu Goduguchinta, Tunger Hong, and Nivedha Ramaswamy.
The teams were coached by Lucas Sun, who was assisted by Nick Wahl.
Kulkarni of the A team and Dupati of the F team were honored with all-star awards based on their strong performance in the preliminary rounds.
The Wayzata A team finished in eighth place, which was the best performance by any team from Minnesota. The B team finished in 96th place, the C team finished in 97th place and the D team finished in 107th place.
The tournament champion was Barrington High School of Barrington, Illinois.
