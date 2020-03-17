Wayzata Public Schools logo.jpg
Wayzata Public Schools sent a district-wide email to families regarding food distribution while schools are closed due to the coronavirus/COVID-19.
 
The district, along with community partners, will work to provide meals for all students who need them for as long long as schools are closed during the evolving coronavirus situation.
 
For the latest information and details, visit wayzataschools.org
 
According to district leaders, several meals are available for pick up at one time, consisting of shelf-stable items, fresh produce and milk. Meals are available at no charge for anyone 18 years old and younger and identification or paperwork will not be required to receive food. Families who need meals can also call the district's Culinary Express Department at 763-745-5154.
 
District leaders are also asking for the public's help to share this information with those who need it.
 

Meal pick up dates and locations for March 18 and March 23

  • Food distribution dates: Wednesday, March 18, and Monday, March 23
  • Locations and times:
    • Oakwood Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • Vicksburg Commons, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
    • Willow Wood Estates, 11:30 a.m. to noon

Meals During Spring Break (March 26 - April 5): Interfaith Outreach and Second Harvest Heartland are planning to provide meals for families during Spring Break. More information will be shared as soon as it is available.

Meal Information

  • Breakfast will consist of cereal or breakfast bars, protein items, fruit and milk.
  • Lunch will resemble the elementary grab-and-go bento boxes. Entrees will include Uncrustable PB&Js, bagels, build-your-own pita pizza and cheese and cracker stackers.
  • Refrigeration is needed to hold the meals at home. Reach out to the Culinary Express office at 763-745-5154 if refrigeration isn't available. 
  • If your child has a food allergy, call 763-745-5154.

Pick-Up & Transportation Information

  • Look for a Wayzata Public Schools’ navy blue passenger van at neighborhood distribution sites.
  • If you need meals and do not have transportation to get to one of the pick-up sites, call 763-745-5154.
  • Those distributing meals will practice social distancing of 6 feet during food distribution. At Oakwood’s Grab and Go site, food will be brought to the curb and individuals will need to get out of the car to load the food into the vehicle. At the neighborhood distribution sites, district officials ask that one to two individuals come and pick up the meals needed.

