Meal pick up dates and locations for March 18 and March 23
- Food distribution dates: Wednesday, March 18, and Monday, March 23
- Locations and times:
- Oakwood Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Vicksburg Commons, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
- Willow Wood Estates, 11:30 a.m. to noon
Meals During Spring Break (March 26 - April 5): Interfaith Outreach and Second Harvest Heartland are planning to provide meals for families during Spring Break. More information will be shared as soon as it is available.
Meal Information
- Breakfast will consist of cereal or breakfast bars, protein items, fruit and milk.
- Lunch will resemble the elementary grab-and-go bento boxes. Entrees will include Uncrustable PB&Js, bagels, build-your-own pita pizza and cheese and cracker stackers.
- Refrigeration is needed to hold the meals at home. Reach out to the Culinary Express office at 763-745-5154 if refrigeration isn't available.
- If your child has a food allergy, call 763-745-5154.
Pick-Up & Transportation Information
- Look for a Wayzata Public Schools’ navy blue passenger van at neighborhood distribution sites.
- If you need meals and do not have transportation to get to one of the pick-up sites, call 763-745-5154.
- Those distributing meals will practice social distancing of 6 feet during food distribution. At Oakwood’s Grab and Go site, food will be brought to the curb and individuals will need to get out of the car to load the food into the vehicle. At the neighborhood distribution sites, district officials ask that one to two individuals come and pick up the meals needed.
(0) comments
