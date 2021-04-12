The National Academic Quiz Tournaments hosted their Individual Player National Championship Tournament online April 11. Amogh Kulkarni from Wayzata High School and Sandra Alb from Providence Academy competed in the 112-player field, which drew from 23 states and Washington, D.C.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. 

The tournament was first held in 2018 and the 2020 championships were not held to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tournament results can be viewed at naqt.com/go/stats/11805.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments