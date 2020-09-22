Included in the Wayzata police reports for August were these incidents:
One report of a missing person, 17 reports of motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one report of a motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, five hit-and run-motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one animal bite, two reports fire or smoke, 12 fire alarms, 13 reports of hazardous road conditions, one sudden death, 45 other medical calls, 17 wellbeing checks on adults, one mental health issue, nine civil matters, three trespass warnings, 20 disturbances, 23 reports of suspicion, one scam or fraud attempt, two miscellaneous juvenile problems, 29 driving or traffic complaints, 50 house or business checks, five animals complaints or checks, two calls to assist in adult protection, five utility problems, 42 calls for public assistance, 20 business alarms, nine home alarms and 13 calls to assist another department.
Aug. 2 – A 54-year-old St. Paul female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.24 at Highway 12 and Gleason Lake Road.
Aug. 4 – A burglary resulting in a $150 loss on the 1300 block of Holdridge Terrace.
Aug. 4 – A theft from a vehicle resulting in a $220 loss on the 400 block of Carpenters Point.
Aug. 5 – A counterfeit check resulting in a $6,900 loss on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Aug. 6 – A theft resulting in a loss of under $500 on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.
Aug. 8 – Damage to property resulting in a $160 loss on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Aug. 9 – A theft resulting in a $300 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Aug. 12 – A forged check resulting in a $2,500 loss on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Aug. 19 – A burglary resulting in a $19,500 loss on the 200 block of Lake Street East.
Aug. 19 – A theft resulting in a $4,200 loss on the 1700 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Aug. 22 – A theft resulting in a $297 loss on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
Aug. 24 – A 40-year Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 1100 block of LaSalle Street.
Aug. 25 – A forgery resulting in a $11,800 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
Aug. 25 – A burglary resulting in a $10,000 loss on the 100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Aug. 26 – Damage to property resulting in a $1,000 loss on the 700 block of Mill Street.
Aug. 28 – A 45-year-old Savage female was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. She was released with a new court date.
Aug. 29 – A 36-year-old Long Lake male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 200 block of Glenmoor Lane in Long Lake.
Aug. 29 – A theft resulting in a $20 loss on the 100 block of Brown Road in Long Lake.
