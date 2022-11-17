Wayzata Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving students from Providence Academy, a private Catholic college-prep school located in Plymouth.
According to the Wayzata Police Department, an officer responded to a Nov. 10 phone call report concerning an alleged criminal sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a Wayzata residence approximately one month prior.
All of the alleged parties involved are juveniles, the police said, and there have been no arrests related to the incident, which remains under active investigation.
A statement from the department also noted that “due to the nature of the allegations, and because there are juveniles involved, there is very little information the Wayzata Police Department is able to share at this time.”
Providence Academy Headmaster Todd Flanders also released a statement, which read:
“The safety and protection of our students and community is a paramount priority at Providence Academy. The incident in question entailed serious violations of both our policies and our Code of Conduct. We took swift and decisive actions after our internal investigation.
“The specifics of school discipline of individual students, minors in this case, is not a matter I can elaborate on – especially given that the matter is being additionally and independently investigated by the Wayzata Police Department. I am confident in the school’s approach with each individual student. And everything is in keeping with our policies and Code.”
