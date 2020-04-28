The Mikunda family of Wayzata had picked the ideal destination to celebrate daughter Mila’s fifth birthday: Disney World.
“That was our plan,” said Jason Mikunda, Mila’s father.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family’s plans – and just about everyone else’s plans – have changed.
Less than a week before Mila’s birthday, the family was still unsure of how they’d manage to pull together a memorable way to celebrate. Then they came across a Facebook post from the Wayzata Police Department.
“The Wayzata Police Department has teamed up with the Wayzata and Long Lake Fire Departments to help make birthdays extra special for kids who have had to cancel their birthday party because of the stay at home order,” the post read.
Mikunda said he and his wife looked at each other with raised eyebrows and wondered if they should inquire to learn more.
“We said, ‘Yeah, let’s try it out,” Mikunda said.
A few days later, on April 20, a line of police cruisers and a bright red firetruck paraded down the family’s street with lights flashing and sirens sounding as Mila stood smiling and waving alongside her parents and younger sister Lulu.
“It was a surprise. … They thought it was just the coolest thing ever,” Mikunda said.
The father said friends and family were also invited to swing by to wish Mila a happy birthday from their vehicles.
“It was really special,” he said.
The “birthday patrols” are currently being offered to children who live in Wayzata or Long Lake. Parents or caregivers can send an email to wayzatapd@wayzata.org to make a request at least 24 hours in advance.
Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold said the public service is being offered as a way to help children celebrate their special day in a memorable and safe manner.
“Kids’ birthdays are a big deal. Instead of remembering this year in their life as one where a party was not possible, we’d like them to remember this as a special year, where police cars and firetrucks actually stopped by to recognize their day,” Risvold said. “It’s also a good, positive community contact for our officers and firefighters.”
The police chief said the “birthday patrol” for Mila was the first patrol for the departments and they’ve been receiving emails about scheduling more patrols in the near future.
