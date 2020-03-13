Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold, who also serves as the city’s emergency management director, gave an update at the March 10 city council meeting on preparation regarding coronavirus COVID-19.
As of March 12, nine people in Minnesota have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Risvold first reminded residents to continue following the advice of public health officials when it comes to hygiene, including covering their sneezes and coughs with a tissue or sleeve, washing their hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, avoiding touching their face and staying home when sick.
Risvold said Wayzata is taking its lead from Hennepin County’s Emergency Management Department, who is working closely with the Minnesota Department of Public Health.
From a city operations perspective, the police chief said city leaders are working with department heads on considering which city services are essential, which can be temporarily put on hold, who can be cross-trained and who can work from home as preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19.
Risvold said the police department is also preparing for the potential scenario of staffing shortages. He said the department is working with seven area police agencies in developing a plan to staff all jurisdictions as one region in the event of a 50% or more shortfall in police staff.
“We’re trying to plan for the worst-case scenario,” he said.
Risvold also addressed what some of the senior living facilities in the area are doing in response to the virus.
The police chief said the police department has worked with Folkestone, Meridian Manor and Long Lake Assisted Living to learn what they’re doing. He said they are all working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health and are putting into place new protocols like limiting visitors, implementing more stringent cleaning protocols, limiting outside trips for residents and screening new residents as they enter.
Older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
The police chief said the community can expect ongoing communication from the city as plans continue to evolve.
“This situation is fluid, as you can all see. It changes from one day to the next,” he said. “All we can do is plan and prepare. And as I’ve often said, we plan for the worst and hope for the best and try to be prepared as we can.”
The best way for residents to stay informed of any changes to city services, events or meetings is through the city’s website, wayzata.org. Residents can also subscribe to the city’s “In the News” emails at wayzata.org/notifyme.
For more information on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov and health.state.mn.us.
