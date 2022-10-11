Included in the Wayzata police reports for September were these incidents:

Four missing persons; eight reports of missing or lost property; 10 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury; two reports of fire or smoke; nine fire alarms; eight reports of hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 59 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 19 wellbeing checks on adults; one wellbeing check on a juvenile; seven mental health issues; five civil matters; five trespass warnings or orders; 20 reports of disturbances; 11 reports of suspicion; four miscellaneous juvenile problems; 19 driving complaints; 15 house or business checks; 10 animal complaints or checks; three utility problems; 56 calls for public assistance; seven business alarms; seven home alarms and 21 calls to assist another department.  For traffic incidents, there were 48 citations, 134 verbal warnings and three written warnings.

