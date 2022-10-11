Included in the Wayzata police reports for September were these incidents:
Four missing persons; eight reports of missing or lost property; 10 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury; two reports of fire or smoke; nine fire alarms; eight reports of hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 59 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 19 wellbeing checks on adults; one wellbeing check on a juvenile; seven mental health issues; five civil matters; five trespass warnings or orders; 20 reports of disturbances; 11 reports of suspicion; four miscellaneous juvenile problems; 19 driving complaints; 15 house or business checks; 10 animal complaints or checks; three utility problems; 56 calls for public assistance; seven business alarms; seven home alarms and 21 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 48 citations, 134 verbal warnings and three written warnings.
Sept. 3 – A 23-year-old Hopkins male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a .13 blood alcohol content test on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
Sept. 5 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $6,000 loss on the 500 block of Lake Street East.
Sept. 6 – Burglary of tools resulting in a $750 loss on the 400 block of Lake Street East.
Sept. 9 – Theft of landscaping bricks resulting in a $25 loss on the 200 block of Chicago Avenue.
Sept. 9 – A 60-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for damage to property on the 500 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Sept. 9 – A 41-year-old Forest Lake male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a .22 blood alcohol content test on the 300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Sept. 10 – Theft of a truck and trailer on the 1200 block of La Salle Street.
Sept. 10 – Theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of Glenbrook Road.
Sept. 10 – Damage to a vehicle resulting in a $660 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Sept. 12 – Damage to property resulting in a $1,600 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
Sept. 15 – A 33-year-old Maple Plain male was arrested for assault on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard in Long Lake.
Sept. 15 – Theft by shoplifting on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Sept. 16 – Damage to property resulting in a loss of less than $500 on the 100 block of Central Avenue.
Sept. 16 – Damage to property resulting in a $200 loss on the 300 block of Ridgeview Drive East.
Sept. 17 – An 18-year-old Medina male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a .14 blood alcohol content test near the corner of Walker Avenue and Gardner Street.
Sept. 18 – A 27-year-old Deephaven male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a .08 blood alcohol content test on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Sept. 19 – License plate stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of Valleyview Road in Long Lake.
Sept. 19 – Catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle resulting in a $2,500 loss on the 200 block of Central Avenue North.
Sept. 20 – Theft of a trailer resulting in a $4,100 loss on the 1500 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Sept. 21 – Theft of political signs on the 1000 block of Lake Street.
Sept. 23 – Damage to a vehicle near the corner of Ferndale Road and Wayzata Boulevard East.
Sept. 23 – A 53-year-old Minnetonka female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a .19 blood alcohol content test on the 2000 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
Sept. 26 – Identity theft on the 200 block of Lindawood Lane in Long Lake.
Sept. 30 – A 28-year-old Edina male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a .15 blood alcohol content test near the corner of Highway 12 and County Road 15.
Sept. 30 – A lost or stolen wedding ring resulting in a $11,500 loss on the 900 block of Lake Street.
