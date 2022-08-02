Included in the Wayzata police reports for June were these incidents:
One missing person, two missing animals, four reports of missing or lost property, one abandoned vehicle, one recovered stolen property, one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, 13 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, two hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, five reports of fire or smoke, one grass or brush fire, eight fire alarms, one gas leak or smell, 10 hazardous road conditions, 71 other medical calls, 18 wellbeing checks on adults, two wellbeing checks on juveniles, seven mental health issues, five verbal domestic incidents, 11 civil matters, three trespass warnings given, 32 reports of disturbances, 25 reports of suspicion, six miscellaneous juvenile problems, 22 driving or traffic complaints, 46 house or business checks, 18 animal complaints or checks, 10 utility problems, 59 calls for public assistance, 22 business alarms, 11 home alarms and 28 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 105 citations, 211 verbal warnings and 15 written warnings.
June 1 – Damage to property on the 100 block of Premier Drive in Long Lake.
June 1 – Damage to mailboxes on the 2400 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
June 2 – Damage to property on the 800 block of Wayzata Boulvard East.
June 4 – Theft resulting in a $64 loss on the 500 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 6 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in a $24 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 7 – Damage to property on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue.
June 9 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $3,100 loss on the 2200 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
June 9 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $2,968 loss on the 500 block of Brimhall Avenue in Long Lake.
June 12 – Theft by shoplifting on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 16 – A 53-year-old Plymouth female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .09 near the corner of Central Avenue and Wayzata Bouulevard East.
June 16 – Damage to property on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
June 16 – Theft resulting in a $50 loss on the 300 block of Engel Street.
June 16 – Damage to property on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
June 16 – A 20-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of .18 on the 800 block of County Road 15.
June 18 – Theft by shoplifting on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 19 – Assault on the 300 block of Ramsey Road.
June 20 – Fraud resulting in a $70,000 loss on the 100 block of Peavey Lane.
June 20 – Burglary on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
June 23 – Theft resulting in a $2,695 loss on the 1900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 24 – Theft by shoplifting on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 25 – Damage to property on the 500 block of Brown Road North in Long Lake.
June 25 – Theft resulting in a $900 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
June 25 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $750 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 26 – A 40-year-old St. Paul female was arrested for disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Mill Street.
June 28 – Theft of motor vehicle keys on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
June 28 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in a $470 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 29 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in a $158 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
June 29 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in a $49 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. A female was cited for shoplifting and all merchandise was recovered.
June 30 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in a $125 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
