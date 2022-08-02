Included in the Wayzata police reports for June were these incidents:

One missing person, two missing animals, four reports of missing or lost property, one abandoned vehicle, one recovered stolen property, one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, 13 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, two hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, five reports of fire or smoke, one grass or brush fire, eight fire alarms, one gas leak or smell, 10 hazardous road conditions, 71 other medical calls, 18 wellbeing checks on adults, two wellbeing checks on juveniles, seven mental health issues, five verbal domestic incidents, 11 civil matters, three trespass warnings given, 32 reports of disturbances, 25 reports of suspicion, six miscellaneous juvenile problems, 22 driving or traffic complaints, 46 house or business checks, 18 animal complaints or checks, 10 utility problems, 59 calls for public assistance, 22 business alarms, 11 home alarms and 28 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 105 citations, 211 verbal warnings and 15 written warnings.

