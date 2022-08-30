Included in the Wayzata police reports for July were these incidents:
Three missing persons; one missing animal; two abandoned vehicles; two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; 16 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; two hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite; three reports of fire or smoke; 11 fire alarms; seven hazardous road conditions; three railroad crossing hazards; 74 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 11 wellbeing checks on adults; one wellbeing check on a juvenile; three mental health issues; one verbal domestic incident; four civil matters; six trespass warnings or orders; 22 reports of disturbances; 13 reports of suspicion; 26 driving complaints; 27 house or business checks; one verbal warning for a noise violation; 21 animal complaints or checks; five utility problems; 47 calls for public assistance; 16 business alarms; 14 home alarms and 30 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 137 citations, 163 verbal warnings and six written warnings.
July 2 – A gun that was stolen out of Wayzata in 2015 was recovered by Nevada police.
July 5 – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle resulting in a $1,000 loss on the 100 block of Central Avenue.
July 5 – Theft of prescription medication on the 200 block of Grove Lane.
July 6 – Three counterfeit $100 bills on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
July 8 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in a $238 on the 800 block of Lake Street.
July 9 – A 45-year-old Long Lake male was arrested for driving after license cancellation near the corner of Highway 12 and County Road 15.
July 9 – A 32-year-old Zimmerman male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of 0.22 near the corner of Highway 12 and Gleason Lake Road.
July 11 – Damage to property on the 700 block of Lake Street.
July 11 – Damage to windows on the 700 block of Lake Street.
July 12 – Theft from a building resulting in an $11,000 loss on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
July 12 – Identity theft on the 500 block of Broadway Avenue North.
July 15 – Identity theft on the 300 block of Ridgeview Drive.
July 15 – A 39-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for receiving stolen property on the 200 block of Grove Lane East.
July 16 – Theft by shoplifting resulting in a $7.99 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
July 17 – Theft of a delivery resulting in a $3,100 loss on the 1700 block of Holdridge Circle.
July 17 – Theft of a trailer resulting in a $4,250 loss on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard in Long Lake.
July 18 – A ring was stolen from a building resulting in a $6,050 loss on the 200 block of Grove Lane East.
July 18 – A 60-year-old Robbinsdale male was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of 0.12 near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard East and Bushaway Road.
July 20 – An 18-year-old Plymouth female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood alcohol content test of 0.10 near the corner of Bushaway Road and McGinty Road.
July 22 – Theft of a bicycle resulting in a $300 loss on the 100 block of Broadway Avenue.
July 22 – Identity theft on the 400 block of Peavey Lane.
July 23 – A vehicle’s windows were broken with a hammer on the 700 block of Mill Street.
July 24 – A male was cited for theft, disorderly conduct and damage to property on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue.
July 24 – A female was cited for disorderly conduct and trespassing on the 700 block of Lake Street East.
July 26 – Mail theft on the 1500 block of Holdridge Terrace.
July 28 – Theft of a wallet resulting in a $45 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street.
July 28 – A vehicle’s windshield was cracked near the corner of Shoreline Drive and Peavey Road.
July 31 – Shoplifting on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
