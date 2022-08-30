Included in the Wayzata police reports for July were these incidents:

Three missing persons; one missing animal; two abandoned vehicles; two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; 16 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; two hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite; three reports of fire or smoke; 11 fire alarms; seven hazardous road conditions; three railroad crossing hazards; 74 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 11 wellbeing checks on adults; one wellbeing check on a juvenile; three mental health issues; one verbal domestic incident; four civil matters; six trespass warnings or orders; 22 reports of disturbances; 13 reports of suspicion; 26 driving complaints; 27 house or business checks; one verbal warning for a noise violation; 21 animal complaints or checks; five utility problems; 47 calls for public assistance; 16 business alarms; 14 home alarms and 30 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 137 citations, 163 verbal warnings and six written warnings.

